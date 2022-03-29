CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

On Sunday, police were sent to a home in Myrtle Beach for a past sexual assault, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Police say between Feb. 5 and March 19, Tacoma Lewis had sexual intercourse with the girl numerous times, often against her consent when he refused to stop when she wanted him to.

When they first engaged in sexual intercourse, Lewis told the victim he was 17, later admitting he was 20, according to police.

Police say he also punched and slapped her, leaving visible injuries when she refused sexual intercourse.

Lewis is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct third degree domestic violence. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.