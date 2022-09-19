CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Conway man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing a child, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Conway police arrested William Jacob Tucker of Conway on Thursday, who is facing eight charges, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The alleged incidents took place in Conway between April 20, 2019, and May 10, 2021, according to the warrants, which say the victim suffered mental and physical abuse.

Due to the nature of the case, News13 is not releasing any more details from the warrants.