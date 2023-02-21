CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Conway on Tuesday after he was wanted on multiple charges, Assistant Chief Inspector John F. Hale told News13.

The agency arrested Dae’Shaun Page, 24, of Conway after he was wanted on charges that included first-degree burglary, two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Page has prior arrests in Horry County in both 2021 and 2022.

Page was taken to the Myrtle Beach City Detention Facility and is currently awaiting trial, according to online booking records.

No other information was immediately available.