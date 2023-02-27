HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department on Friday arrested a man for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

HCPD arrested Justin Ryan Weinle, 19, of Conway and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the warrants.

The victim was 11 to 14 years old, according to the warrants.

Weinle was released Sunday afternoon from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 disposed bond, online booking records show.