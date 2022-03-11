CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Thursday on 13 child porn charges, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Ricky Lane Shook, Sr., 61, of Conway, was charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Shook, according to the news release. He’s accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.