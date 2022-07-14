CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent after taking tens of thousands of dollars from a bank account of an estate he was listed as the personal representative for, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Luther Allen Barefoot took $64,187.76 from the checking account between December 2016 to January 2020, according to arrest warrants. The money was transferred to two companies that he owns.

The Conway Police Department asked SLED to investigate the case, according to the announcement.

He is also booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a charge of failure to appear, according to jail records. He has received a $25,000 bond and remained in jail, as of Thursday afternoon.