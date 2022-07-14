FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was convicted Thursday in an interstate drug conspiracy after cocaine was found during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brodus Bernard Gregg, 68, of Conway, was found guilty in federal court after a two-day jury trial, according to the release.

Gregg will be sentenced by United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon, according to the release. He faces between five and 40 years in federal prison with at least four years of court-ordered supervision after release. He also faces up to a $1 million fine.

Gregg was reportedly paid between $1,000 and $1,500 by drug dealers in the Conway and Myrtle Beach areas to transport kilograms of cocaine and heroin from Bridgeport, Connecticut and Atlanta to South Carolina, according to the release.

“Brodus Gregg and his co-conspirators brought large quantities of cocaine from other states into South Carolina, and a jury has now held him accountable for his conduct,” U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis said in a statement.

In 2020, a court-ordered wiretap from the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted communications from three target phones in contact with dozens of drug dealers in the Pee Dee, according to the release. Agents learned Gregg was previously caught in 2019 with a half-kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-20 in Aiken County for a window tint violation.

It was learned during the traffic stop that Gregg had an outstanding warrant from Georgetown County on an unrelated charge, according to the release.

Deputies tried to detain Gregg when he ran and tried to get back in his car. Gregg told the deputies they would “have to kill him” to detain him, the release states. Gregg was eventually detained and after a vehicle search, they found the cocaine, which was being transported from one person in Atlanta to another in Conway.

At the trial, Gregg argued that he didn’t know what he was transporting, including that he thought on a previous occasion that he was delivering supplies for a co-conspirator’s wife’s beauty salon, according to the release.

Other members of the conspiracy who previously pleaded guilty testified as witnesses in the case, according to the release. Each of them said Gregg knew he was transporting cocaine and had done so for years.