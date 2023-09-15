CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man who tried to reach for a gun after Horry County police officers found his car crashed in a ditch in July 2021 was sentenced to nine months in prison on Thursday, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Clord Harrell, 52, of Conway, was convicted of unlawful carry of a pistol after a short trial on Thursday, the solicitor’s office said. He could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined up to $1,000.

The solicitor’s office said Harrell was offered a plea deal in which he would have been sentenced to time he had already served in exchange for a guilty plea. However, the deal expired once the case went to trial.

The incident took place on July 4, 2021, when Horry County police found Harrell passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, the solicitor’s office said. Officers pulled him out of the vehicle after seeing him try to reach under his seat and later found a 9 mm handgun under the seat where he had been reaching.