FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence on a single gun charge, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Demetrice Trayvon Campbell, of Conway, was indicted for allegedly possessing a Colt .45 caliber pistol after previously being convicted on a charge resulting in a prison sentence of more than one year, according to the release.

The charge stems from an incident in January 2021, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Horry County Police Department as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Campbell was one of six people charged in March after a months-long drug investigation.