CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested on a child abuse charge after allegedly hitting his family’s dog with a cabinet door before punching a child, according to a police report obtained by News13.

David Antoine Chapman, 42, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Conway police said they responded to Conway Medical Center in reference to a juvenile that had been assaulted, according to the report. A woman then told police she had brought the victim to the hospital after he said Chapman assaulted him.

The victim told police that at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Chapman started hitting the family’s dog behind the couch with a cabinet door, the report shows. The victim then tried to separate Chapman from the dog, when Chapman then redirected and hit the victim in the stomach with the cabinet door.

The juvenile then went to the bathroom and immediately threw up, according to the report. When the victim left the bathroom and went into another room, Chapman then allegedly punched the juvenile in the side of the head.

The victim and his sister, who witnessed the event, then went over to a nearby neighbor’s house and told them what happened, the report shows. The juvenile was then taken to Conway Medical Center for his injuries.

Chapman was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, online jail records show.