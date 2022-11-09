CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 28-year-old Conway man with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police and jail records.

Allen Purcell Ortega Brown was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He was still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon, online records showed.

Brown allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with a teenage girl between July and October at the Bojangles restaurant on Church Street in Conway, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13.

The case is still being investigated.

