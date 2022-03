CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

On Feb. 24, James Waites, 31, pleaded guilty to soliciting two minor victims to engage in sexual activity with him, according to fifteenth circuit solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Waites was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years for one charge and five years for the second charge. He will be required to register a sex offender for life.