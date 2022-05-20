CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing several gas stations and businesses using a “toy or non-functional” gun, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

John David Hudson, 27, of Conway, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on three counts of armed robbery, according to the solicitor’s office. Two other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stemmed from robberies in January 2021, according to the solicitor’s office.

Hudson robbed several gas stations along Highway 501 and told police he was robbing them for money to buy drugs, according to the solicitor’s office. Hudson stole case, cigarettes and lottery tickets.