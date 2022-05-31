MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes involving children, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Matthew Randall Thomas, 31, of Conway, pleaded guilty May 23 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the solicitor’s office.

Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced him to 10 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge and three years for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Thomas will have to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life once he’s released, according to the solicitor’s office.