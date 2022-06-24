CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has entered a guilty plea for a 2021 fatal shooting, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Friday.

John Edward Brown, 42, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before be can become eligible for parole.

The shooting happened on June 11, 2021 at a convenience store on Bucksport Road in Conway. Brown was accused of approaching Phillip Jerome Huggins unprovoked, and then hitting the man multiple times with a level before Brown’s gun went off and killed Huggins.

Brown later surrendered to Horry County police.