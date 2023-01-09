CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to prison Mondy after pleading guilty to a 2021 assault and carjacking in Myrtle Beach and was sentenced to prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Javon Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the solicitor’s office said.

The solicitor’s office recommended a 15-year sentence for all charges, according to a news release. Both the assault and carjacking charges make Gibbs ineligible for parole.

Visiting Judge Bentley Price from South Carolina’s 9th Circuit sentenced Gibbs to 10 years in prison suspended upon the service of nine years, the solicitor’s office said. Gibbs must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for release.

Police responded on July 7, 2021, to a 911 call in the area of 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach where dispatchers said a woman was heard screaming in the background.

No additional details about the incident have been released.