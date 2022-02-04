Conway master plan aims to bring more college students to the city

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new master plan to revitalize downtown Conway includes plans to bring more college students to the area, bike networks and improve walkability.

Master planners presented a draft of their plans to Conway residents, which focused on bringing nearby college students, both undergraduate and graduate, to the city.

“I’m most excited about bringing higher education into the city,” Conway Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy said. “I think that would be a phenomenal game changer. I think that would sort of feed into what has been our goal for many years that has to do with getting a better connection with students, getting young adults into Conway. We need to continue this growth, and we won’t do that if we cater just to older citizens.”

The new plan also includes curb expansions to narrow crossing distance and bike networks to connect nearby residents to downtown Conway.

A public survey is still available on the city’s website.