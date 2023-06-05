CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway officially proclaimed June as Pride Month during a city council meeting Monday afternoon.

Conway mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy made the proclamation during a special presentation.

“I encourage all in the city of Conway and beyond to find and hold value in all human beings as God’s best creations, all worthy of love,” Blain-Bellamy said during the proclamation.

Conway joins Myrtle Beach as cities in Horry County to recognize June as Pride Month. Myrtle Beach proclaimed June as Pride Month in 2021.

Advocates are still working towards Horry County council recognizing June as Pride Month.

Horry County council rescinded a proclamation to recognize June as Pride Month last year.