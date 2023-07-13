CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — New physical therapy and wellness services are coming to the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.

Conway Medical Center and the city of Conway on Wednesday announced a 10-year, $270,000 agreement that officials said will support the city’s efforts to expand its Parks and Recreation Department offerings at the center, the hospital said in a news release. The money will be used to create programs for the community, including CMC employees and patients.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the City of Conway,” CMC President and CEO Brian Argo said. “For 95 years, CMC has provided outstanding healthcare services to the people of Conway and surrounding areas. Conway is our home. We look forward to making these services even more convenient and building upon the great relationship we already have with the City.”

Under the agreement, the hospital will operate a 2,500-square-foot physical therapy clinic inside the fitness center on Millpond Road. It will be open to the hospital’s physical therapy patients, and CMD will renovate the space as needed.

“The City of Conway is thrilled to partner with CMC to offer expanded services that are more convenient for our residents,” Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said. “We are also proud of the shared history of our two organizations and look forward to many more years of growing together.”

Hospital employees will be able to take advantage of a discounted membership rate to the center, and the CMC will also work with the city on a variety of health and wellness venues and programs, including 5K races and other youth and adult sporting events.