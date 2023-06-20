HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center is using vans to potentially bring life-saving healthcare screenings to communities with little-to-no healthcare access.

Earlier this month, the center received a large grant from the Leon Levine Foundation for the third year in a row, making it possible for programs like the Mobile Mammography Center to detect breast cancer before it’s too late.

News13’s Claire Purnell spoke with two women who said the van saved their lives.

The 3D mammography machine costs over $1 million and was able to detect breast cancer in more than a dozen women last year.

“And I have to tell you that I literally owe my life to this mammovan because I never felt a lump,” said Sharon Tutrone, breast cancer survivor. “I never knew that a lump was there and it was so small — it was only 1.3 centimeters. If it wasn’t for this mammovan, I don’t even want to think about what could’ve happened.”

Tutrone believes if it weren’t for CMC’s mobile mammography center, she might not have detected her breast cancer early enough to still be able to treat it.

“It was the convenience of it,” she said. “It was traveling at a location that was close to me. I said, ‘you know what, I’m due for one.’ And they made it very simple.”

The portable, high-quality mammography center travels to communities all over Horry County with one goal in mind.

One CMC official said its goals with all of its outreach programs is to make healthcare more accessible, and with support from donations and grants, the program as a whole was able to treat more than 10,000 patients in 2022.

“Every year, we see those patients come back and it is the highlight for us,” said Danielle Ferraro, a CMC mammography technologist. “You know, your goal is to see them with a smile on their face and doing great.”

The mobile mammography unit alone provided care to more than 2,100 women.

“My life was saved because of this mammography van, there is no question,” said Allyson Floyd, a breast cancer survivor. “It was found so early. The treatments took care of what was there, and I’m currently cancer free.”

To find out when the mobile mammography center will be closest to you, click here.