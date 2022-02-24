CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway city leaders are hoping to bring more businesses downtown after approving a program extension that would give an incentive for businesses who choose to set up shop in some empty buildings.

The program would take some of the financial burden off of business fees.

“This program was originally created in 2016 and it was created to help spur development in some of the underperforming corridors within the city and downtown,” Deputy City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman said. “It really was something to provide an incentive to developers so they would located in certain places of the city.”

According to the city, fees for opening a new business could be tens of thousands of dollars.

“So what they’ll do is they’ll pay that fee but then if they are approved for the reimbursement we’ll cut them a check back,” Hyman said.

Devin Parks, the director of economic development for the Conway Chamber of Commerce said starting a new business can be overwhelming.

“Really the goal of this incentive is to provide an outlet financially to — if there is a little bit of a gap — to kind of relieve that burden and provide that, for lack of a better word, incentive,” Parks said.

The city, chamber of commerce, and downtown alliance are all working to fill vacant buildings and said the program helps that.

“Not only does it provide the incentive itself, but it’s just the whole painting the picture that we are a business-friendly city and we want that responsible growth in our area,” Parks said.

And business owners said they already have seen that growth over the past few years and want it to continue.

“There’s a lot of people that used to feel they had to go to the beach to get good restaurants and good shopping and it’s right here in downtown Conway now, and growing every day,” said Kaitlyn Hughes, one of the owners of Ann Booth Jewelers.

Hyman said if you’re looking to create a new business in Conway and are interested in the program, to contact them.