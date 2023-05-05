CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway police officer who shot an 18-year-old during a shootout in December won’t face charges, according to a letter from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office obtained by News13.

The letter, dated Feb. 21, states the officer “acted reasonably to protect himself and the community” when he shot Tywrell Alston. News13 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request in December for documents regarding the shooting and received a copy of the letter Thursday.

The letter cites evidence from the officer’s body camera as well as casings, bullet fragments and bullet holes from the scene that matched the footage.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. Dec. 29 in the area of Forest Loop Road when Alston allegedly pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.

The officer returned fire and was not injured, officials said.

After the shooting, police said officers gave medical aid to Alston and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alston allegedly saw several police cars while driving through Conway and sped off, according to prosecutors. They said no one was looking for him at the time.

After Alston allegedly sped off, it resulted in a high speed chase through south Conway, with Alston eventually stopping in a driveway before shooting at the officer, according to prosecutors.

Alston was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.