Courtesy: Conway Area Chamber of Commerce

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Adults could soon be allowed to walk in the downtown area and along a section of the Conway riverfront with open-container drinks, according to a news release from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

The so-called consumption zone being considered by Conway City Council would boost economic development and foot traffic, the chamber said.

At the request of the city council, the chamber is conducting a survey about the proposals.

The City Council also plans to discuss hours of operation for commercial businesses that serve alcohol, including an amendment that would make “last call” at midnight rather than at 2 a.m., according to the release.

“This is intended to balance nightlight growth against residential growth and functions of local businesses,” the release said.

Similar ordinances have already been approved in several North Carolina cities including Raleigh and High Point.

Conway’s City Council has asked the Conway Chamber of Commerce for feedback on this proposal. Residents may also provide feedback by completing the online survey.