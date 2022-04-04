CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council Monday night unanimously approved a proposal aimed at bringing additional tennis courts and other improvements to recreational facilities at Collins Park.

Many of the city’s tennis courts were underwater as a result of Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to June Wood, the city’s public information officer. She said that created a higher demand for additional tennis courts.

“There’s been a growing need in Conway for some additional tennis court spaces,” Wood said. “So we’ve been looking at ways that we can put additional tennis courts throughout the city.”

She said officials chose Collins Park as the new location because it had tennis courts that were already available. However, the plan includes more than tennis courts.

“We’ll put a couple of additional tennis courts, we’ll relocate the basketball court, add some pickleball courts,” she said. “Our pickleball community has been asking for more space, so we’re going to add some space there.”

Wood said the officials still have to develop a site plan with engineers. Once that’s completed, city council will have to act before the new courts can be built.