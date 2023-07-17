CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ordinance was passed at Monday’s Conway City Council meeting for a two-hour limit on downtown street parking.

The ordinance excludes weekends and federal holidays and will be enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

A couple methods of enforcing the parking were discussed at the meeting, which included a license plate reader to determine when people were parked for more than two hours.

Another option that was discussed was putting up signs that said those who park in those street spaces consent to having their tire chalked by police.

Conway spokesperson June Wood said the enforcement of the parking will continued to be done by Conway police until the technology is available.