MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado watch has been issued for Horry, Marion, and Florence counties along with Georgetown County and several North Carolina counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch will be in effect until midnight.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Florence, Marion, and Dillon areas until 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Lake City, Kingstree, and Johnsonville areas until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

News13 has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.