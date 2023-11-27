CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A nearly 500-acre proposed development was deferred in Monday’s Conway Planning Commission meeting.

The commission held its second public hearing for the project located near Highway 378 and Juniper Bay Road. The room was packed with many residents there to voice their concerns about traffic, flooding and infrastructure.

“The infrastructure here, we’re 30 years behind time,” one resident said.

The proposed development would bring nearly 1,800 residential units to the area near Highway 378, Juniper Bay Road, Dayton Drive and Dunn Shortcut Road.

The planning commission gave the opportunity for residents to have their input taken into consideration as the details are worked out.

“Before anything is built here, we need to take care of the infrastructure, please, we need the roads here updated,” a resident said.

Many people came to the meeting just to talk about traffic and infrastructure. Many said they have to wait 4-5 minutes to pull out of Juniper Bay Road onto Highway 378 during rush hour.

One person said they counted 200 cars before they could pull out of their driveway. Another person said one entrance to the proposed development faces her house, and she already has issues with cars driving in her yard.

“People can’t seem to stay on the highway,” she said. “Now you want somebody to be able to come straight out, all these cars coming straight out onto Juniper Bay Road, which can end up in my yard, in my house.”

One resident said she’s OK with the project because she lives on one of the only roads that doesn’t get city sewage and water in that area. She said this would help her if the city can offer some kind of benefit if they’re annexed in.

“We’ve had two petitions for water and sewer down there, no one has said anything,” she said. “So it would be a plus for us.”

The project will be discussed again in a future planning commission workshop, but will be on council’s agenda in January.

The commission said it wanted more time to revisit residents’ concerns.