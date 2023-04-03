CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway will conduct a special election in June to fill a seat on the city council that was left vacant by the recent departure of Alex Hyman.

Alex Hyman / Photo courtesy of city of Conway

Hyman, whose resignation was effective March 20, was elected in 2019. He has served as the chairman of the Conway Zoning Board and as a member of the city’s planning commission. He is moving on to become a circuit court judge in South Carolina.

The winner of the June 13 election will serve the remainder of the term, which expires on Dec. 31. Candidates can begin filing to run for the seat at noon on Thursday. The deadline to file is at noon on April 28.

Candidates must be qualified to vote in the city. They also must have lived in the city for the four months prior to the election, which would be Feb. 13.

Potential candidates are required to submit proof of residency and a statement of candidacy. There also is a $325 filing fee. Candidates file in the office of the city clerk located at 196 Laurel St.



Voters have until May 12 to register to vote in the special election.