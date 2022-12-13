CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department.

Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Gause is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online booking records.

42-year-old Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police responded at about 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired and said one person had been seriously injured.

No additional information was immediately available.