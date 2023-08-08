CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW)— Conway police is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police.

On August 1, police said they conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle and the driver, Rebecca Ann Johnson of New York, fled on foot.

Police said they were able to obtain warrants for her arrest and Johnson is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft, and disobeying a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

