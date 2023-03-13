CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities police have “developed a person of interest” in last week’s fire that heavily damaged the condemned Whittemore Elementary School building, Conway Police Chief Dale city council members Monday morning during a special meeting held to discuss possibly tearing down what remains of the building.

Long did not elaborate about the person but said investigators found bedding and other signs of squatting, and that “vagrants” had been staying at the building. Drug paraphernalia was also found inside the building.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire, but officials said it could be months before a cause is determined.

Cheryl Adamson, president of the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, which has been working to get the building restored, said last week that the fire was suspicious, noting that it did not have electricity.

The building on Horry Street has been in disrepair since it was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in September 2016. It was condemned by the city in 2019.

Crews remained at the scene for more than 16 hours putting out the fire and monitoring for hot spots. No one was hurt in the fire.