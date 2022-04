CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have identified a suspect in a Saturday hit-and-run crash, according to a social media post.

Police asked the public for help on Wednesday to identify the driver. The crash happened on Saturday at Highway 501 Business near the Main Street bridge.

There were minor injuries in connection to the crash.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or if charges have been filed. Count on News13 for updates.