CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a young girl allegedly was assaulted Saturday night while working at a Halloween event hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, according to police and family members of the victim.
Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to the Conway Sports and Fitness Center at 1515 Mill Pond Road to investigate a reported assault. The center is the location for the Forest of Fear haunted trail.
According to a police report, officers determined that an assault had occurred and notified the girl’s parents.
A relative of the victim later posted on social media about the incident, saying that the 12-year-old girl was dressed as an alien and was working as an actor at the Forest of Fear when she was allegedly pushed and grabbed inappropriately by a group of boys.
Conway officials declined to comment about the incident, saying only that it remains under investigation.
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.