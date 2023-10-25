CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a young girl allegedly was assaulted Saturday night while working at a Halloween event hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, according to police and family members of the victim.

Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to the Conway Sports and Fitness Center at 1515 Mill Pond Road to investigate a reported assault. The center is the location for the Forest of Fear haunted trail.

According to a police report, officers determined that an assault had occurred and notified the girl’s parents.

A relative of the victim later posted on social media about the incident, saying that the 12-year-old girl was dressed as an alien and was working as an actor at the Forest of Fear when she was allegedly pushed and grabbed inappropriately by a group of boys.

Conway officials declined to comment about the incident, saying only that it remains under investigation.