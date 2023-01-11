CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street.

According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the incident before acknowledging that he had “accidentally discharged the firearm.”

Police were not able to find the gun at the scene, the report said. However, the victim and another person told officers that it belonged to a man who left the scene in a green Buick.

No additional information was immediately available.

