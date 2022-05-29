CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning near Coastal Carolina University, according to Conway Public Information Officer June Wood.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Highway 544, according to Wood. Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Coastal Carolina University sent out an alert at 6:34 a.m. and another one at 8:16 a.m. stating police were still on scene. The university said there was no threat to campus but people should avoid the area until further notice.

No suspects are in custody at this time but Wood said they don’t believe there’s an active threat to the community.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.