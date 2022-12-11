CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday night in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road.

One person is believed to have what police said are life-threatening injuries.

Police said it happened about 9:00 p.m. and the suspect is not on the scene.

The area is secure, according to police.

No other information is immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.