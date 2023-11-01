CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday morning, according to a police report obtained by News13.
Police responded to a shooting call just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Bellamy Avenue, according to the report. When officers arrived, they found a victim but the person refused to give information.
The report said the victim did give police a name, but that nothing came up when officers looked it up through the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
No information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.