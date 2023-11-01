CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday morning, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Bellamy Avenue, according to the report. When officers arrived, they found a victim but the person refused to give information.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

The report said the victim did give police a name, but that nothing came up when officers looked it up through the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

No information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

