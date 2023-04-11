CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department is asking the public for help identifying several suspects after a burglary at the D&S Handimart convenience store.
Surveillance photos released by police show the suspects at the store in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-248-1790.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a multimedia journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.