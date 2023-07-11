CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway police officer is fighting for his life after an infection due to low oxygen levels.

Michael Dodd, 37, is currently at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Just a couple days ago, he had a bronchoscopy. The test showed that the microorganism infecting his lungs started to spread to his chest cavity.

His father said Dodd had trouble breathing and was coughing randomly one weekend. His son was admitted to the ICU at Grand Strand Hospital for multiple tests.

Dodd’s father said that the other day, he had a surgery to put two tubes in him. One to drain the infection out, and one to put medicine in.

Dodd was taken to the hospital five weeks ago after experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath.

Dodd’s father, who did not want his name released, said that he prays Dodd gets better and his infection goes away.

“For other people, you’ll hear a lot of stories like this kind of a thing,” his father said. “Where as you as a parent, and child is sick, and you can feel to it for a degree, but when you’re living in it, it’s completely different.”

His dad said times have been tough for their family.

“There’s just so much going on right now and it’s tough,” he said. “I just want to get back to our lives.”

Dodd’s wife has also been at his bedside throughout his fight these past five weeks.

His wife also said that Dodd has a bacterial infection, but it’s still unknown what is making him so sick. She said they will know by Friday if the current procedure is working or if he will need a new surgery.

