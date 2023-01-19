CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police responded to a crash Thursday evening along Highway 501 Bypass, according to the police department.
The crash happened on Highway 501 Bypass near Lake Busbee, according to police.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area as all lanes are blocked, according to police. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up all the way to the Highway 501 and Highway 501 Business split.
As of about 5:45 p.m., Santee Cooper reported about 1,000 customers were without power in the area. The outage map lists the cause of the outage as “Under Investigation.”
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.