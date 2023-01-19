CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police responded to a crash Thursday evening along Highway 501 Bypass, according to the police department.

The crash happened on Highway 501 Bypass near Lake Busbee, according to police.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as all lanes are blocked, according to police. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up all the way to the Highway 501 and Highway 501 Business split.

As of about 5:45 p.m., Santee Cooper reported about 1,000 customers were without power in the area. The outage map lists the cause of the outage as “Under Investigation.”

No other details about the crash were immediately available.