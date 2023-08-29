CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are responding to a “hazardous incident” at the EconoLodge at 1101 Church Street in Conway, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
There will be an increased public safety presence, and everyone is asked to avoid the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
