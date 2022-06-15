CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are currently on the scene of a possible shooting on Technology Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area after getting reports of shots being fired and someone possibly breaking into vehicles, police said shortly after 6 a.m. in a Facebook post.

The suspects reportedly left the area, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Police have not said whether anyone was shot. No additional information was immediately available.

