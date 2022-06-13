CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

Police are looking for Ishmeel Raheen Bridges, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and is also wanted for reckless driving.

The vehicle involved is an orange Dodge Challenger with South Carolina license plate SWX107, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.