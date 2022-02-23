CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man they say is wanted for an incident with an Horry County school bus.

Corey Grissett is wanted on charges of interference with school bus operation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, breach of peace aggravated nature and assault and battery 3rd degree.

The charges stem from an incident with a school bus on February 16. Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843)248-1790. Count on News13 for updates.