CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police.

He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

Count on News13 for updates.