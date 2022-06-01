CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a missing “Timmy the Turtle” statue.

“Timmy the Turtle” is a 50-pound bronze statue that was created in partnership with Coastal Carolina University students for the Conway Critters project.

The statue was last seen at the Bonfire Restaurant on a pedestal.

“We know that its (sic) been hot, but Timmy has never swam off before,” the city posted on Facebook. “But just in case he did, we are currently searching the river bottom.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.