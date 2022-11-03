CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a person of interest in a theft from a fishing store.

Police released photos of a person of interest and their vehicle. The case was opened Oct. 28 after a grand larceny at Stalveys Bait and Tackle on 4th Avenue, according to police.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department/Facebook

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.