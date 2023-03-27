CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for persons of interest in connection with a shooting Friday night that hurt one person at 810 Bowling off Highway 501, police said in a Facebook post.
Police believe the people involved may have been driving the blue Nissan Titan pickup truck. The photos of the persons of interest are below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police’s Investigation Unit at 843-248-1790.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.