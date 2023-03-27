CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for persons of interest in connection with a shooting Friday night that hurt one person at 810 Bowling off Highway 501, police said in a Facebook post.

Police believe the people involved may have been driving the blue Nissan Titan pickup truck. The photos of the persons of interest are below.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department / Facebook

Courtesy: Conway Police Department / Facebook

Courtesy: Conway Police Department / Facebook

Courtesy: Conway Police Department / Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police’s Investigation Unit at 843-248-1790.