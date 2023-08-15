CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Circle K at 1200 Highway 544.
Police said on Facebook Tuesday that the photos of the suspect were obtained from surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.
