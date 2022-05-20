CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are searching for a missing man last seen in December 2021.

Julian Ross Ellington was reported missing on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, police said Ellington was last seen around Christmas Day 2021 on Elm Street in Conway.

Ellington is 32 years old, 5’8″, and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

He was last known to be driving a 2011 GMC Sierra truck with South Carolina Plate UHL 234.

The truck Conway Police say Ellington was last known to have (Credit: Conway PD/ Facebook)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Conway Police at (843) 248-1790.